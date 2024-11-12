Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2023 near-fatal stabbing in League City LA Fitness

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City man will spend 20 years in prison for the 2023 near-fatal stabbing of a man in an LA Fitness lobby, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

The jury heard testimony for the punishment phase, and deliberated less than 30 minutes before sentencing Hawthorne to the maximum penalty.

On Feb. 20, 2023, Hawthorne stabbed the then 21-year-old Rylan Hoepker 19 times inside an LA Fitness lobby. Hawthorne shouted, "I'm going to kill you," and charged at Hoepker prior to the stabbing.

Hawthorne then reportedly tried to run away but was stopped by officers with the League City Police Department in the parking lot of the gym.

Investigators said a bloody knife was found in a grassy area nearby.

Officers said Hoepker was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the district attorney's office, Hawthorne's stalking of an ex-girlfriend was a contributing factor in his near-fatal stabbing of Hoepker. Jurors heard that the ex-girlfriend detailed other instances in which Hawthorne had threatened or assaulted her, both prior to and following the stabbing.

She also received a harassing phone call from Hawthorne while at the LA Fitness gym and asked Hoepker, who was her friend, to tell Hawthorne to leave her alone. When Hawthorne got to the gym following the phone call, he attacked Hoepker.