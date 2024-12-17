Man on scooter hit and killed while crossing Westheimer near 610 West Loop, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man operating a scooter was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Monday night on Westheimer Road, a normally busy stretch of road, Houston police said.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 4700 block of Westheimer near the 610 West Loop, where the man, who is believed to be homeless, was in the street.

Someone saw the crash and called police, but didn't see the vehicle that hit him, authorities told ABC13.

First responders treated him and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man did not cross in a crosswalk.

Still, police are asking anyone with information about the deadly crash to call Crime Stoppers or the HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.

It comes after a number of hit-and-run incidents, including one just last week when elite runner Lilia Vazquez was killed during her daily morning run along Westpark.

The person who hit and killed Vazquez has not been found.