Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office investigating apparent road rage shooting that left man dead

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office suspects was a case of road rage Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office said officers got a call at about 11:30 p.m. about a shooting off FM 521 in Fresno.

At the scene, several shell casings outside of a convenience store near Trammel Fresno Road could be seen. Within sight of the convenience store, an ABC13 crew was also able to see an SUV that had crashed into a tree.

Eyewitness News saw deputies investigating both scenes.

According to the sheriff's office, two people were in an argument that may have started as road rage, and shots were fired.

Officials said the victim, a 31-year-old man, tried to drive off after the shooting, but ended up crashing into a tree. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

FBCSO says it is working to track down the suspect.

So far, they don't have a description of that person or what kind of car they were driving to release to the public.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, X and Instagram.

