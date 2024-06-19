Deputies find man stabbed to death during welfare check at northeast Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to figure out when a man died after he was found stabbed to death in a home in northeast Harris County on Tuesday night.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the 14000 block of Reeveston Road around 9:45 p.m. after a family member called for a welfare check.

At the scene, they found a 38-year-old man dead with stab wounds in the kitchen. Officials did not immediately release the man's name.

Investigators said there were signs there had been a struggle in the home.

Deputies said they did not have any information on the suspect(s) or a description.