HPD awaits autopsy to determine cause of death of body found in Houston parking lot

Friday, September 27, 2024 11:13PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are awaiting autopsy results in the death of a man found in a Houston parking lot on Thursday evening.

The man, only identified as a 23-year-old, was found at 1550 Leona Street in the area between the parking garage and an apartment building, officials said.

Authorities stated that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

