52-year-old man hit by car while trying to help ducks cross Spencer Highway, Pasadena police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who stopped to help several ducks cross the road is in critical condition after being hit by a passing car, according to police.

The Pasadena Police Department said the 52-year-old victim and several other drivers stopped to help the ducks cross Spencer Highway near Burke.

That's when police said the victim was hit by another driver, described as a 44-year-old man.

Police said the man had to be flown to the hospital for his injuries.

Authorities said no charges have been filed at this time.

The ducklings are now with the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center after officials said the mother duck was killed.

