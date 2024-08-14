Man faces charge after taking off with partner's vehicle with child inside in W. Harris County: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing charges after authorities said an ongoing situation with his partner led to him taking her car with their child inside.

On Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident involved a man and a woman who have been estranged from each other for about a month. They were at a Walmart in the 1300 block of Fry Road when the man took the woman's vehicle from her with their child inside.

The vehicle eventually stopped at the Buc-ee's in the 27700 block of Katy Freeway in Waller County.

As a result, the suspect is now facing aggravated robbery for taking the vehicle. Authorities said he will be magistrated in Waller County and then returned to Harris County.

The case is now in the hands of family violence investigators.

