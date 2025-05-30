Man accused of opening fire at another driver on Gulf Freeway in road rage incident, HPD says

HPD continues to look for the man who opened fire during a road rage incident along the Gulf Freeway.

HPD continues to look for the man who opened fire during a road rage incident along the Gulf Freeway.

HPD continues to look for the man who opened fire during a road rage incident along the Gulf Freeway.

HPD continues to look for the man who opened fire during a road rage incident along the Gulf Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department continues to look for the man who opened fire during a road rage incident along the Gulf Freeway.

With his kids in the vehicle, a road rage victim told ABC13 someone pulled alongside him and opened fire on the Gulf Freeway earlier this month. The incident was caught on camera, and HPD released the video this week.

No one was hurt. Officers said the suspect remains on the run.

The victim told ABC13 he's not sure what caused the road rage incident. Officers said a number of actions can cause road rage incidents to escalate.

"Excessive use of the horn when there's not an emergency," HPD Cpt. Jason Rosemon explained. "Following too closely, tailgating. Changing lanes without using a signal."

If you find yourself in this situation, HPD said the best thing to do is not engage. This means don't say anything, and don't make eye contact.

If it becomes dangerous, officers said, try to get away.

"Just pull back, slow down," Rosemon said. "Maybe exit the freeway at a safe time. Just don't engage with that person, and maybe call the police. That's the best course of action."

The number of road rage incidents across Houston rose dramatically during the pandemic. In 2019, HPD had 275 road rage reports.

The following year, it jumped to more than 400. In 2021, it climbed to 468. It dropped in 2022, and continue to fall in 2023, however, officers say it continues to be a problem.

"It's still pretty prevalent, but we are in traffic enforcement, as well as other officers around the city addressing the issues in a proactive manner," Rosemon explained. "We still have initiatives that are ongoing in the rush hour and the midday."

If you have any information on the suspect from the Gulf Freeway road rage incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.