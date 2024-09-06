UT Health researchers studying effects of 'magic mushrooms' on depression

Researchers are taking a serious look into the chemical found in so-called "magic mushrooms" and how it could potentially help treat depression.

Psilocybin, the chemical found in psychedelic mushrooms, is the subject of a study by UT Health Houston to determine if it is effective in fighting depression in those who cannot find help with currently approved medications.

"They have tried two to four different antidepressants and nothing has worked. So the idea is psilocybin -- with adequate psychological support before, during and after -- can make a difference for these people," said Dr. Thomas Meyer, Ph.D.

Meyer is a professor of psychiatry at UTHealth Houston.

He and colleagues around the world are now looking for volunteers to take part in the study. Participants must have diagnosed depression, have tried other medications without success and be at least 18 years of age to participate in the study.

Researchers will give volunteers a single 25-milligram dose in a strict clinical setting. About one-third of the volunteers will receive a placebo.

Researchers say psilocybin impacts how the brain processes serotonin.

"What is seems to do is it downregulates specific parts of the brain which opens us up to making new connections and learning. It seems to affect the brain system that has to do with ourselves and how we see the world," Dr. Meyer said.

ABC News spoke to a Colorado mom who took the drug and described the effects like this.

"I guess relief might be one word that like everyone could, like, universally understand. Your mood might change to a place where you feel stable, and more in a place of stasis," said Tracey Tee, who created Moms on Mushrooms following her experience.

It's important to note that the treatment is still in trial stages and has not been approved for use by the FDA.

Those interested can contact the research team at the McGovern Medical School's website.