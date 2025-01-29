Celebrate Lunar New Year with these 9 Houston-area events

HOUSTON, Texas -- Celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of The Wood Snake at one of these nine events across the Houston metro. This list is not comprehensive.

Kroger Lunar New Year Celebration

This celebration at a Kroger grocery store in Sugar Land will offer traditional performances, food sampling and family activities. The first 100 guests will receive a Lunar New Year gift bag.

Feb. 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free (admission)

18861 University Blvd., Sugar Land

Eventbrite: Kroger Lunar New Year Celebration

Lunar New Year Festival & Night Market

This festival at Market Square Park in downtown Houston will feature performances by Majestic Lion Dance and Unity Lion Dance, a bustling market with a DJ and over 30 local vendors. Attendees can shop street food, art and handmade goods that reflect Houston's diverse cultures.

Attendees can also register on Eventbrite to receive a commemorative 2025 red envelope filled with treats and trinkets from the neighborhood, available to the first 200 registrants to arrive. Those who find a gold coin in their envelope will win elevated prizes, such as tickets to Houston Rockets games and Theater District shows, hotel staycations and gift cards.

Feb. 1, noon-6 p.m.

Free (admission)

www.downtownhouston.org

Lunar New Year at Saigon Hustle Spring Branch

This Houston-based Vietnamese restaurant celebrates the Year of the Wood Snake with a traditional Lion Dance performance by Soaring Phoenix.

Feb. 1, 11 a.m.

Free (admission)

Saigon Hustle, 1223 Witte Road, Houston

Facebook: Saigon Hustle

Cana Tet Market and Lunar New Year Celebration

This Bay Area Houston tea shop hosts a blind boba tasting contest, traditional lion dance, karaoke and movie night in honor of the Lunar New Year. In addition, the Tet Market will feature a variety of vendors offering unique items and treats.

Feb. 2, 12:30-10 p.m.

Free (admission)

Cana Tea & Coffee, 16801 El Camino Real, Houston

Instagram: @cana_teacoffee

Lunar New Year at Discovery Green

Doubling as the last time Houstonians can glide on the ice for the winter season, this celebration at Discovery Green Park will have lion and dragon dances and demonstrations from traditional Korean dance group Han Narea.

Feb. 2, 4-7 p.m.

Free (with registration)

1500 McKinney St., Houston

Discovery Green

Lunar New Year at Color Factory

The photo-centric entertainment venue will honor the new year by focusing on the traditional colors red and gold to symbolize luck and prosperity. Attendees will get 15% off tickets when they purchase using special code "LUNAR15," and receive a red envelope at the end of their tour that includes color cash.

Jan. 30-Feb 3, times vary by date

$29-$44

3303 Kirby Drive, Houston

Color Factory

Lunar New Year Celebration

No Label Brewing Co. hosts James Beard-nominated restaurant Phat Eatery and dragon dancers for this Lunar New Year celebration at its brewery. The event will also feature local vendors, exclusive holiday merch and food trucks.

Feb. 8, noon

Free (entry)

No Label Brewing Co., 5351 First St., Katy

Facebook: No Label Brewing

Chinese New Year and Silk Road Festival

This eighth annual celebration at Blue Siytangco Taiji Kungfu Academy aims to bridge cultures through performance, education, trade and food. The event will feature martial arts-based performances, dance presentations and musical showcases.

Feb. 9, 1-4 p.m.

$5, free for kids 10 years and under

17440 FM 529, Ste. 107B, Houston

Facebook: Blue Siytangco Taiji Kungfu Academy

2025 Pearland Lunar New Year Festival

The Pearland Chinese Association will host this festival at Pearland Recreation Center. The family-oriented event will feature a food court, local market and Asian cultural activities, such as calligraphy and Chinese painting, traditional Chinese costumes, a photo booth, traditional musical instruments, astrology, Chinese language and culinary history, robotics and origami.

Feb. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free (admission)

4141 Bailey Road, Pearland

Pearland Chinese Association

This list comes from our partners at Community Impact.