Janitor sentenced 6 years after being convicted of urinating in bottles, giving women incurable STDs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing time behind bars after being convicted of contaminating water bottles in an office building where he worked as a janitor.

Lucio Diaz was charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, being his bodily fluids containing Herpes Simplex 1 Virus, according to law firm Abraham Watkins.

On Wednesday, Diaz was sentenced to six years in prison.

In August 2024, a woman reported that she noticed a foul smell in the employee water dispenser at the doctor's office on the East Freeway where she works. Afterward, she vowed to drink only from water bottles that she brought to work.

Then, in late September, she thought her own water bottle had been tainted with urine. Court records show a urinalysis confirmed it.

But it was the spy camera that she bought that left no questions, she said. She shared only a still image from the video but allowed ABC13 to watch it in its entirety.

Further testing brought devastating news to the 54-year-old victim, who learned she had acquired a noncurable sexually transmitted disease.

A lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of four women who worked in an east Houston office building where Diaz was a janitor.

The women reportedly tested positive for incurable sexually transmitted diseases after coming in contact with water bottles infected by Diaz.

The law firm said that after the lawsuit was filed, nine other women who worked in the same building came forward with the same allegations and diagnoses.

The lawsuit names the building's owner, the building's management company, the maintenance company, and the cleaning company that employed Diaz.

