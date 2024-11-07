Large warehouse fire burning in northwest Houston off Bingle Road near Highway 290

A large warehouse fire is burning in northwest Houston off Bingle Road near Highway 290 Thursday afternoon.

Large warehouse fire burning in NW Houston near Highway 290 A large warehouse fire is burning in northwest Houston off Bingle Road near Highway 290 Thursday afternoon.

Large warehouse fire burning in NW Houston near Highway 290 A large warehouse fire is burning in northwest Houston off Bingle Road near Highway 290 Thursday afternoon.

Large warehouse fire burning in NW Houston near Highway 290 A large warehouse fire is burning in northwest Houston off Bingle Road near Highway 290 Thursday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large warehouse fire burning in northwest Houston off Bingle Road near Highway 290 can be seen for miles Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the incident just after 3 p.m.

SkyEye video shows the massive smoke blowing in the air.

As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but an ABC13 crew is on its way to the scene to find out more.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.