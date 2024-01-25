SkyEye video shows homes surrounded by high water near Lake Conroe in Montgomery County

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- While residents in Houston may not have noticed much impact from this week's rainfall, residents in Montgomery County are dealing with flooded homes and roadways.

SkyEye flew over an area south of the Lake Conroe Dam, off of FM-2854, on Wednesday morning. Daylight video shows dozens of homes with water damage.

High water still surrounded the homes in the area where the lake was released. The SkyEye crew also spotted vehicles completely submerged in the water.

Officials said more than two dozen people in Montgomery County needed rescuing on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Montgomery Co. issues disaster declaration as dozens needed rescuing on roads with high water

County Judge Mark Keough issued a disaster declaration in response to the ongoing flooding.

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management also confirmed multiple water rescues. Five adults, an infant, a horse, and multiple dogs were rescued on Steven Owens Road, the same road where a car was submerged.

Officials told ABC13 that a person went around a barricade to get to their home and their vehicle went underwater.

Allen Drive, which is nearly a mile away, had 15 to 20 people rescued, officials added.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

So, what's being done to prevent a further threat? According to Keough, Lake Conroe measured 203.77 feet in elevation, where the pool can hold 201 feet. The San Jacinto River Authority began releasing storm water to in response to rising levels.

Officials said the flooding issues in the area near FM-2854 were caused by the lake release.

"So far, this is kind of an odd thing. All the water here is due to lake release at this point. They are close to the lake. Everything downstream from here is in great shape," said Jason Millsaps, the Executive Director of the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. "There's nothing out of banks in other places. We are seeing the typical roads flooding that we typically see in these types of events."

