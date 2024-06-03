Astros' Jose Urquidy to seek 2nd opinion for right forearm, could lead to Tommy John, ESPN reports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to ESPN's reporting on Monday, Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy's 2024 season could end before it even began.

Citing sources, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez reported that Urquidy, who last started a game in Game 4 of the 2023 American League Championship Series, will seek a second opinion from Dallas sports medicine specialist Dr. Keith Meister for right forearm strain.

Gonzalez and Passan added that the 29-year-old Mexican right-hander could be in line for Tommy John surgery.

The expectation, sources said, is that Dr. Meister will recommend the surgery, which Urquidy previously had in 2017.

Starting pitchers typically require somewhere in the neighborhood of 14 to 16 months to recover after having the replacement of the ulnar collateral ligament.

General manager Dana Brown was asked Monday about the report Urquidy likely would need Tommy John surgery.

"That's not the information we have right now," he said. "And so that's why we're getting a second opinion. So, we'll know more in a couple of days."

Urquidy had been gearing for a return to the team recently, starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land but leaving early in a May 25 start.

Urquidy hasn't been the only starting rotation piece with a forearm ailment. Right-hander Cristian Javier was placed on the injured list for the second time in 2024 after he couldn't throw a scheduled bullpen session on Sunday.

In promising news, the Houston Chronicle reported that Luis Garcia, currently bidding on a comeback from his Tommy John surgery, threw 20 pitches to live batters in a simulated inning Friday en route to a rehab assignment and a possible return to the team.

The starting rotation includes Justin Verlander, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Framber Valdez, and Hunter Brown.

ESPN and The Associated Press contributed to this story.