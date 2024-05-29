Shots fired at Kroger grocery store near Cincinnati, Ohio; suspect in custody

At least one person was shot in an officer-involved incident at a Kroger grocery store just outside of Cincinnati, according to police.

The officer was not hurt and a suspect is in custody, according to Colerain Police Department officials in Colerain Township.

Police previously said one person had been shot, but later said it was unclear if anyone had been hit by gunfire.

Authorities were dispatched to the Kroger on Springdale Road just before 4:00 p.m. ET, according to the Colerain Police Department.

During a press conference Wednesday, Colerain Police Department PIO Jim Love said the incident began inside the store, with an individual identified as the subject of police attention.

"There was a bit of a chase both inside and outside the store," Love said, adding, "Eventually, we were able to detain the individual."

The investigation is ongoing, Love said.

"As far as I know, everything is locked down and safe. There's a lot of interviewing going on right now, with help from various police departments," Love said.

The exact number of shots fired remains unknown and the police are focused on gathering all the necessary evidence, according to Love.

The Kroger location remains shut down and police will review security cameras in their investigation.

"We're making sure everything is processed correctly before allowing people back in," Love said, adding, "The store's cameras will be crucial for the investigation."

Love noted that this Kroger location is one of the busiest in the township, saying, "To have shots fired in the middle of the day here is a big deal."