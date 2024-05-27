Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing woman and firing at police in Kingwood, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Kingwood on Sunday afternoon where a woman was killed and officers were fired at.

Houston police were reportedly informed of an assault in progress at 3702 Babbling Creek Drive at 2:35 p.m. Upon their arrival, police said they were immediately shot at.

No officers were injured, and they did not return fire, HPD officials said.

An investigation revealed the suspect was allegedly waiting outside ambush style to shoot at officers when they arrived.

Houston police said they were shot at for about a minute when the suspect stopped and approached officers with his hands up. Then, the suspect was taken into custody.

Inside the residence, officers found a dead woman with a gunshot wound and two unharmed children hiding in a closet.

All individuals involved, including the suspect and victims, are related, though their relationship is still under investigation. Relatives of the children have taken custody of them.

Preliminary information suggests the suspect suffered a possible mental crisis, based on his statements to officers.

While the suspect is in custody, the investigation into the incident, including the motive behind the shooting, remains ongoing.

Multiple weapons including a pistol and short barrel rifles at the scene, according to police reports.

Investigators said the Houston Police Department vehicle at the scene was shot approximately seven times. Authorities are working to determine if any neighboring homes were stuck too.

The incident is being treated as a homicide, with the Crime Scene Unit involved in processing the scene.