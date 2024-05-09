'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' director calls new movie a 'roller coaster ride'

Director Wes Ball says he was inspired by special effects and the "Avatar" movie.

Wes Ball had quite the task ahead of him when he signed on to direct "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." He knew he had to make the story look and feel fresh. His vision included taking the story hundreds of years forward, bringing in new characters and making the visuals so epic, you don't know what's CGI and what's a practical set.

"That's the trick," Ball told On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio. "We shot in real locations, but we also have about 30-40 minutes of full CG too. And hopefully you can't tell the difference."

Ball used the same visual effects company that created the looks and feels for several movies, including James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way Of Water."

"We took a lot of that technology and kind of pushed it forward into this movie. And yeah, it's pretty stunning. CG apes, CG water, wet fur. It's incredibly complicated stuff, but it looks bitchin'!," Ball laughed.

The look was totally different for Ball as he filmed.

"Most of the time when I'm shooting it, it's actors in gray suits and ping pong balls and dots all over their face(s) and a camera floating in front that's attached to their helmet," the director explained. "And that's all necessary, you know, for this technology that surrounds us when we're filming that captures every little detail so that it can be translated over to the ape counterparts, you know."

Anticipation has been building for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" to hit theaters. And Ball says he wants the moviegoers to have the experience of a lifetime, one that hits all your senses.

"We tried to give people a roller coaster ride in the theater. It's like a real experience, a visual experience," Ball said. "You feel like you're 200 feet up in the air, hopefully you feel like you're there with them and that danger's there and it all feels real."

