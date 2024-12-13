Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey heading to trial after breaking terms of plea agreement

KENDLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just when it seemed the Kendleton saga had found a resolution, it's right back in the spotlight.

The mayor could have seen his charges dismissed, but now he'll face a judge. On the line? A potential misdemeanor and felony conviction.

The last we heard from Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey, he was emotional as he announced his decision to step down from office as part of a plea deal for an ongoing legal battle.

"I'm stepping down but not away," Humphrey said in October.

But in court documents filed by the Fort Bend County district attorney, we know Humphrey "failed to comply" with the term of his plea deal by not filing his resignation paperwork.

Now he's heading to trial. He faces misdemeanors for allegedly not fulfilling open records requests and overcharging an RV park owner on his park's water bill.

The mayor also faces a felony for allegedly using city funds to pay the RV park owner as part of a restitution.

Also this week, two Kendleton city council members said they tried to come do work at city hall but found the building had been re-keyed. When they tried to gain access to a building that should be open to the public, they claim the mayor called the cops.

The Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office said they were called to the Kendleton town hall on Monday for a civilian matter and that the matter is under review.

After two years of talking to officials, it was time to hear from the residents of Kendleton.

Less then 400 people live in Kendleton.

Reporter Lileana Pearson walked neighborhoods, knocked on doors, and asked them what they thought.

There were mostly three answers.



People claimed to have no idea what was going on.

Some claimed to be related to the mayor and didn't want to make a comment.

Some think the mayor needs to step down, but most don't want to go on camera because the city is so small.

That is, besides Barbara Gree Johnson.

"People are straddling the fence. They want this to work but want him gone and he wants to stay there and put other people in to help his cause. It's too much going on," Johnson said.

One person did stand up for Humphrey, saying they grew up together, and he had nothing negative to say, but he also would not go on camera.

ABC13 did try to reach out to the mayor. We called and texted a number we've reached him at in the past, but it's now disconnected. His lawyer also did not respond.

His next court date is early 2025.

