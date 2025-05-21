Driver killed when train hits dump truck on FM 2759 in Fort Bend County, deputies say

The driver of a dump truck was hit and killed by a train on FM 2759 in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a train crash in Fort Bend County left at least one person dead.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on FM 2759 at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver of a dump truck was driving on Nelson Lane, pulled in front of the train, and was hit.

The sheriff's office said the dump truck driver was killed, but hasn't provided more information.

"On Nelson Lane, there is a sign notifying drivers of a railroad crossing. However, there are no barriers, stop signs, or stop lights at that intersection, " Brionna Rivers, the sheriff's office's public information officer, said.

Authorities are still investigating the conditions of the roadway and what exactly led to the crash.

Fuel leaked from the truck due to the crash, but the fire marshal's office said no hazardous material was on the train.

