Woman found shot in car after carjacking chase in Katy; suspect arrested, Sheriff says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are reportedly on their way to two locations after a woman was allegedly found with gunshot wounds after a carjacking chase on Wednesday night.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies responded to a reported carjacking at a gas station at 19200 Clay Road.

Preliminary information suggests that a woman was allegedly carjacked at gunpoint but was later found unharmed.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspect fled in the woman's car, sparking a brief chase. The chase ended when the suspect struck another vehicle and stopped at the SH-99 and Clay Road entrance ramp, about two miles from the original location.

The suspect was detained, and a woman, unrelated to the carjacking victim, was found inside the car with a gunshot wound, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

According to officials, the injured woman was transported to a hospital by ambulance but is now being transferred by Life Flight in critical condition.

