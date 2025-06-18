Katy man says he feels set up for threat investigation against lawmakers at 'No Kings' protest

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Katy-area man at the center of a threat investigation involving lawmakers at the Texas capitol is sharing his side of the story with ABC13.

Robert Leroy Bowers was arrested near La Grange, as he and his wife were driving to the "No Kings" Protest in Austin on Saturday. He was booked into the Fayette County Jail and then released after a 48-hour hold, records show.

The 45-year-old is now speaking out, claiming he was falsely accused and wants the incident investigated further.

"My life is upside down," Bowers said. "I don't have a telephone. I'm scared of going back and forth to work. Is some vigilante going to say, 'They did nothing, so I'll do something.'"

Bowers says he was on State Highway 71 when he was pulled over. He says a DPS trooper stopped him for driving 81 in a 75 mph zone, then informed him he was under arrest for not having a front license plate. The roadside ordeal lasted more than three hours, he says, and it became clear it was not only about traffic violations.

"The trooper, he asked me, "Do you know anybody who would make claims that you made threats against other people?' And I was like, 'No.' I thought he was joking," he said.

According to the arrest affidavit, several factors raised red flags: his attire-work boots and pants with knee pads - and a legally owned firearm, which he disclosed immediately.

The affidavit also mentioned messages to a friend that were "interpreted as wishing to inflict harm to state elected officials and politicians in Austin." DPS deemed the threat credible and closed the capitol as a precaution.

"I was just trying to exercise my rights to go peacefully protest," he said.

No criminal charges were filed related to the threat. Bowers was released with time served for the license plate violation, and his firearm was returned to him.

"The sheer insanity and audacity of everything that's going on," is what he said he sees in his expression in his mug shot.

Despite the ordeal, Bowers said he harbors no resentment toward the authorities involved.

Still, he wants answers and accountability for what he believes was a targeted effort to discredit him.

"I know I've said nothing," he said. "Somebody had a vendetta against me and tried to bury an ax or stick a knife in my back."

In a statement, the DPS said the investigation is ongoing, and Bowers stated that he will cooperate fully.

