Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hold rally in Milwaukee on DNC day 2

The rally was broadcast into the Democratic National Convention floor.

Harris addressed the DNC crowd from a rally in Milwaukee and thanked the delegates for nominating her as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris addressed the DNC crowd from a rally in Milwaukee and thanked the delegates for nominating her as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris addressed the DNC crowd from a rally in Milwaukee and thanked the delegates for nominating her as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris addressed the DNC crowd from a rally in Milwaukee and thanked the delegates for nominating her as the Democratic presidential nominee.

MILWAUKEE -- Vice President Kamala Harris was not at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night. At least, not in person.

She campaigned in Milwaukee with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The rally was broadcast into the DNC.

"I'm really going to need this energy when they broadcast this live, right?" said Wisconsin Deputy Organizing Director-Milwaukee Jaliah Jefferson. "VP Harris will be beamed into TVs all across the country."

"So when it's our moment, we need to get loud and leave no doubt that Wisconsin is going to send Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the White House," she added.

Harris, addressing both the crowd in Milwaukee and Chicago, appeared virtually above the convention floor on the jumbotron to thank the delegates for reaffirming her and Walz as the party's nominees.

"The delegates at the Democratic National Convention just completed their roll call," Harris said. "And they have nominated Coach Walz and me to be the next vice president and president of the United States of America."

SEE ALSO | Republican VP candidate JD Vance speaks at crime, safety rally in Wisconsin

"And I thank everyone there in here for believing in what we can do together. We are so honored to be your nominees. This is a people powered campaign, and together we will chart a new way forward," Harris added.

Harris reaffirmed that she will address the convention on Thursday.

In her remarks, Harris pointedly attacked her opponent, former President Donald Trump, saying voters will make certain he faces electoral "consequences" for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"Just yesterday, when he was asked if he has any regrets about ending Roe v. Wade, Donald Trump-- Donald Trump, without even a moment's hesitation-you would think he would reflect on it for a second-said, 'No. No regrets," Harris continued. "And that's because-- I do believe-- you know, bad behavior should result in a consequence."

"Well, we will make sure he does face a consequence, and that will be at the ballot box in November," she added. "In November- in November, and I promise you, when I am President of United States and Congress passes a bill to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade, I proudly sign it into law."

"The former President Trump hand selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention-with the intention-that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade. And as he intended, they did," Harris said. "And then, in state after state, they proposed and passed laws to punish women, criminalize healthcare providers."

While the real action got underway on Tuesday evening, the party was already getting started at Fiserv Forum on around 4 p.m., hours ahead of the scheduled appearance of Harris and Walz.

A Tim Walz and Kamala Harris Milwaukee rally will get underway at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday as the Democratic National Convention continues in Chicago.

A crowd formed outside early Tuesday afternoon. Cory Hagen shared why he wanted to be a part of it.

"It's the feeling, it's the energy, it's the hope," Hagen said.

The Harris-Walz campaign fit in the trip to Milwaukee as the DNC is underway in Chicago, a sign that Wisconsin will play a big role in the November elections.

"It's been weird seeing that evolution, that uprise of us becoming a purple state or a battleground state," said Harris-Walz supporter Caimen Masterson.

Richard Lauter made a road trip from Illinois. The Deerfield resident said he feels there is something special about this ticket.

READ MORE | DNC 2024 Day 2 live updates: Obamas and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff headline Tuesday schedule

"I think there's a feeling in the country that VP Harris has tapped into which has created that vibe, the excitement," Lauter said.

Mary Voronych said she is there because it is time for a change. She is a former Donald Trump supporter and voted for him in 2016.

"Nothing made sense. Politically, I don't know what he was thinking. I think it was a big mistake for him to run," Voronych said.

The music was pumping loudly at Fiserv Forum, and people were seen dancing and waving their light-up wristbands. The bass in the music is so loud the floor was vibrating, at one point.

While the atmosphere is festive, Timothy Counce said it is important to remember what is at stake.

"If you can't beat a guy that's convicted of 34 felonies, a sexual assault, an insurrection, lying consistently, then we shouldn't even have a country," Counce said.

SEE ALSO | Tuesday DNC speaker schedule: Obamas, Bernie Sanders, JB Pritzker headline 2nd night of convention

ABC News contributed to this report.