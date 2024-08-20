Tuesday DNC speakers Michelle and Barack Obama offer optimism in 2024: 'Hope is making a comeback'

The 2024 DNC Day 2 speaker schedule culminated with Democratic political royalty: former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

CHICAGO -- The second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was headline by political royalty: former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The energy in the United Center was through the roof once again as Democratic superstar after Democratic superstar spoke on the theme of the night: a bold vision for America's future. And the speakers made it clear Kamala Harris has that vision.

"It's time for us to do the right thing and that is to elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States of America," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said as he cast the ceremonial roll call vote to put Harris over the top in the delegate count to be the party's nominee for president.

It kicked off a night full of celebration and hope, with Harris addressing the convention virtually from a rally a Milwaukee.

"And I thank everyone there and here for believing in what we can do together. We are so honored to be your nominees. This is a people powered campaign, and together we will chart a new way forward," she told the crowd.

Governor JB Pritzker welcomed Democrats to Chicago, tapping into Harris' connection to the host state and praising her candidacy.

"Vice President was a good title for Kamala Harris, but, you know, an even better one? President of the United States of America. Let's go get them!" he said.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff shared a personal side of his wife.

"She finds joy in pursuing justice. She stands up to bullies, just like my parents taught me to. And she likes to see people do well but hates when they're treated unfairly," he told the crowd.

But the night belonged to the Obamas. The former first lady helped the party pass the torch to their new nominee.

"Something wonderfully magical is in the air. Isn't it?" she said.

Mrs. Obama laid out the stark contrasts this election poses, and told the crowd of Democrats that fate is in their hands.

"This election is going to be close In some states, just a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner. So we need to vote in numbers that erase any doubt. We need to overwhelm any effort to suppress us," she said.

Former President Barack Obama told the crowd he feels fired up, and they were too.

"I'm feeling hopeful because this convention has always been pretty good to kids with funny names who believe in a country where anything is possible. Because we have the chance to elect someone who's spent her whole life trying to give people the same chances America gave her," he said.

And he told the convention the choice in this election is clear.

"There is no other choice than Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," Obama said. "America is ready for a new chapter. America's ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris. And Kamala Harris is ready for the job."

Tuesday night's theme pivots toward new generation of Democrats

Gov. Tim Walz spoke to the Youth Caucus on the second day on the DNC. Many young voters say they feel particularly energized and inspired this eleciton year.

The theme for Tuesday's events is "A bold vision for America's future," a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership.

In laying out their plans for the week, convention organizers described Tuesday night as a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris' forward-looking strategy with Trump's less positive outlook on America's future.

The Youth Caucus is feeling empower and ready to play a role in this election like, perhaps, never before.

"You're the future of our country. You're the ones whose voices need to be heard, whose policies need to address the challenges every one of you are facing," said Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Harris has provided a renewed sense of energy and motivation for Democrats that has reached younger voters in a way President Biden did not seem able ot do.

"39 Our voices matter, and the fact that we are all here and showing up, it's going to be my first election voting too. I'm so glad to talk about how we can build youth power, how we can make sure more young folks are elected in our party, and how we can be the future and the present of this party," said Annika Krovi, president of High School Democrats.

Gov. Walz was among the leaders exhorting young voters in the room about the importance of their role in this election, a race he warned will be close.

"It is going to be closer than it should be. It's going to be won in the trenches. It's going to be won by your demographic. For the most part, if we can turn it out and get you to vote and It will be you who elected the first woman President of the United States," he said.

The ticket's message is resonating with youth, like Sam Weinberg from Evanston.

"I mean, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are the future of our party, at least for the next eight years. And we are absolutely excited to just vote for them and to look at the issues are definitely compelling," he said.

Leaders are also excited about the momentum that keeps building around Harris, seeming to have Republicans on their heels.

"And so here we are on the precipice of being able to elect the first Black woman, first South Asian woman, first woman president, and they're not going to be happy, but I really see Democrats coming together both as an act of defiance and an act of resilience to say this is the direction that our country is going," said Illinois Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton.

Who is speaking on DNC night 2?

The second night of the DNC brings another slate of party stars onto the primetime stage.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will address the convention much as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson did on Monday, welcoming the delegates to his home state and stumping for Harris. Pritzker was on the short list of possible vice presidential candidates, and has praised Harris' choice of Walz as her running mate, calling him a "good friend."

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Mesa, Ariz., Republican mayoral candidate John Giles, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will also take the stage.

The most high-profile speeches will come from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and the Obamas.

The Obamas are returning to the city they once called home to take the stage in support of Harris' nomination.

The Obamas are expected to headline the convention's second night, a day after the unofficial farewell for Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president. Biden won't be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech.

According to the Harris campaign, Michelle Obama is expected to argue how Harris' experiences and values make her qualified to serve as president. Her husband, Harris campaign officials said, will focus on what Democrats need to do in order to defeat Trump in the general election.

In addition to the Obamas, Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is also scheduled to give his speech on Tuesday night. Emhoff, the nation's first second gentleman, would also be the first man to be first gentleman if Harris is elected president.

Full Tuesday DNC Day 2 Speaker Schedule

5:30 PM



Call to Order: Jaime R. Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Gavel In: The Honorable Mitch Landrieu, DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair

Invocation: Rabbi Sharon Brous, IKAR and Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef, The Nation's Mosque

Pledge of Allegiance: Joshua Davis

National Anthem: Aristotle "Aris" Garcia Byrne

Remarks: Jason Carter, Grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Remarks: Jack Schlossberg, Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks: "Project 2025-Chapter Two: The Economy" from Malcolm Kenyatta, member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

6:00 PM



Remarks: Kyle Sweetser, former Donald Trump voter

Remarks: Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House Press Secretary

Remarks: Nabela Noor, content creator

Remarks: U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Michigan

Remarks: Kenneth Stribling, retired Teamster

7:00 PM



Roll Call

Remarks: Minnesota Delegation

Remarks: California Delegation

8:00 PM



Host Introduction: Ana Navarro

Remarks: U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader

Remarks: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont

Remarks: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Remarks: Ken Chenault, American business executive

Remarks: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

9:00 PM



Keynote Remarks: Angela Alsobrooks, Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President

Remarks: Mesa, Arizona Mayor John Giles

Remarks: U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Illinois

Remarks: Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

Remarks: Former First Lady Michelle Obama

10:00 PM



Remarks: Former President Barack Obama

Benediction: Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr. African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District and His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Trump's counterprogramming continues

As he did on Monday, Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, are continuing on their separate trips across battleground states to keep Democrats from having the political spotlight all to themselves.

Trump heads to Howell, Michigan, for a crime and safety event, while Vance hosts something similar in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As they did Monday, Trump's campaign and surrogates - including Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida - plan a media briefing on the sidelines of the DNC in Chicago, with the daily theme of "Make America Safe Again."

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

