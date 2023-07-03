Houston-area fireworks and events to celebrate Fourth of July in 2023

Fourth of July events in Houston features the annual Shell Freedom Over Texas and CITYCENTRE's Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are just hours away from fireworks lighting up the sky Tuesday night, and if you haven't made plans already, here are some ways you could celebrate this Fourth of July across the Houston area.

Shell Freedom Over Texas - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The family-friendly event will be held at Eleanor Tinsley Park and filled with six hours of festivities, tradition, and live concert stages, featuring Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards nominee Chris Young and six-time Grammy nominee and American Music Award winner Yola, and soul/R &B/funk band TMF.

If you are unable to attend the live event, we invite you to tune in to the live broadcast from 7-10 p.m. on ABC13 and our 24/7 livestream.

CITYCENTRE's Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will welcome an evening of live music and 10-minute fireworks spectacular you don't want to miss. No outside food or beverages and restaurants will be available as a courtesy. Parking will be $10 in all CITYCENTRE garages beginning at 4 p.m.

Fourth of July at Bayou Bend

This just might be the perfect place to salute freedom in style. This annual festival will feature live music, storytelling, and an opportunity to learn about the clothing and equipment used by the British and American armies during the Revolutionary War. Plus, create art based on colorful fireworks. Admission is free. The event is from 1-5 p.m. at the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens at 6003 Memorial Drive.

City of Kemah's Fourth of July Celebration - 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music and patriotic fireworks over Galveston Bay at the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave.

Star Spangled Salute by Houston Symphony - 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate America's birthday featuring patriotic favorites, followed by a fireworks grand finale at 10 p.m. at the Miller Outdoor Theatre. The performance is free, but you must get tickets for seating, No tickets are necessary at the hill.

Fourth of July in The Woodlands

The 1.3-mile South County Fourth of July Parade will begin at 9 a.m. and feature marching bands, fire engines, clowns, floats, and more. Then, you can celebrate at the 26th Annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with food, live entertainment, and family fun at multiple locations. For more information, visit the Woodlands Township website.

Missouri City's Independence Day Festival - 4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy various free entertainment, carnival games, live musical performances, and close the evening with a fireworks display. The event at HCC Campus, 1600 Texas Parkway, will feature performances by Texas Flood, Kollett & Soultry Band, and Rahzel & Roots Disciples. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks at 9 p.m.

July 4th Family Games Festival in Kingwood

This celebration at Town Center Park will feature games, bounce houses and a musical laser show. The fun starts at 3 p.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.

