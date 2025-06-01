Freedom Over Texas taps stars Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde for City of Houston's July 4 celebration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Freedom Over Texas, the City of Houston's marquee Fourth of July celebration, has tapped country superstars and headliner Lee Brice and special guest Ashley McBryde to take the stage this summer at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

It all starts at 4 p.m. on Independence Day and leads up to a musically choreographed, "Texas-sized" fireworks finale that starts at 9:35 p.m.

Once again, enjoy a family-friendly event filled with six hours of festivities, tradition, and live concert stages, featuring local, regional, and national entertainment. Follow this link to view the full 2025 featured entertainment lineup.

Whether you head to the park to catch the action in person or prefer to gather around with friends and family at home, you don't have to miss a moment. ABC13's Gina Gaston, Rita Garcia, and Samica Knight host live coverage on July 4 beginning at 7 p.m. on ABC13.

Join our ABC13 team, the City of Houston, and our Freedom Over Texas Sponsors Dr Pepper, Silver Eagle Distributors/Bud Light and Thomas J. Henry in celebrating Independence Day like only Houston can do.

Admission is $10 per person. Children aged five and under are FREE. Tickets are available at the gates and online at Freedom Over Texas.

See you July 4th!

Join us for Freedom Over Texas

STAR POWER: Learn more about Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde

Lee Brice

When Lee Brice isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like Dulce Vida Tequila and Loud Lemon, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara and three children - two young boys and a girl. Meanwhile, with over 10 billion career streams, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to number one.

Ashley McBryde

GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner Ashley McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in biker bars - and it shows. Her 2018 debut album, "Girl Going Nowhere," landed a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Her latest album, "The Devil I Know," was released to critical acclaim, earning a title as one of the best country albums of the year from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more.

ABC13 is the exclusive TV partner/broadcaster of Freedom Over Texas. The event is co-produced by the Mayor's Office of Special Events and ABC13.