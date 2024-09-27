Katy woman charged after allegedly practicing dentistry without license, records show

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 41-year-old woman charged with practicing dentistry without a license in Katy, according to court documents.

Records show that ISmilez Cosmetic Designz was investigated after a patient reported having bleeding and pain from veneers installed by Juanetta Solomon, who claimed to be a licensed dentist on TikTok.

The patient came across a video posted by "Tha_Toothly_Houston" and inquired about an appointment at the facility located on Westpark Drive.

Investigators said the patient noted that Solomon didn't take a mold of her teeth and applied a composite veneer and bridge.

The customer said Solomon used a lot of pressure and chemicals that made her dizzy. Then, Soloman allegedly used tools described as drills and files to shape the material to fit, resulting in bulky teeth with bleeding gums.

The patient filed a police complaint after already paying nearly $2,000, and Solomon allegedly didn't show up to a follow-up appointment for the patient's pain and bleeding.

Police began their investigation and found that the Texas Board of Dental Examiners confirmed Solomon did not have a state license.

During this time, Solomon was out on bond for felon in possession of a weapon, according to charging documents.

Solomon was convicted of a felony offense of delivery of a controlled substance back in December 2016 and accused of shooting at her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend in July 2023.

The Houston Police Department released a previous mugshot of Solomon, who is still at large.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation or believe you received treatments at the facility.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

