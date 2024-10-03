51-year-old man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2021 shooting death of pregnant girlfriend

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring man will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty on Wednesday to killing his pregnant girlfriend nearly three years ago.

Johnny Landry, 51, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of Shaterica Anderson.

On Nov. 23, 2021, deputies found Anderson, who was pregnant, shot multiple times. At the time, investigators said Landry's sister said he called her at 2:20 a.m., saying Landry had accidentally shot Anderson while they were struggling over a handgun. The deadly encounter happened in her home as her five children were asleep.

SEE ALSO: Murdered Spring mom of 5 remembered as boyfriend remains on the run

Landry was then charged with his girlfriend's murder.

Police said Landry turned himself two weeks later.

Landry is due back in court on Friday morning.

RELATED: Spring mother of 5 was pregnant when she was killed by longtime boyfriend, family says