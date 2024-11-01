'Means the world': Thousands turn out for massive job fair to help veterans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Workforce Solutions returned to a large venue for its annual veterans hiring event, and for some service members, the timing couldn't have been better.

Jacob Lopez was one of at least 3,000 who attended the hiring event, Hiring Red, White & You!

He wore his army uniform and said he felt confident in it.

"I'm proud of everyone stopping me and telling me, 'Thank you for your service.' It means something to me," Lopez explained.

It's something special because Lopez knows what it means to serve.

"My grandfather," Lopez said. "He was an army vet. It means something to follow in his footsteps."

Lopez has served in the reserves for two years. After helping his country, he is now in need.

"I got laid off yesterday from my employer," Lopez explained. "It means the world that this was even an option."

This is Workforce Solutions' 13th annual job fair, focusing on veterans this year.

It featured not only employers but also different veteran services. One of those being the Texas Veterans Commission.

Joseph Sullivan is a career advisor working at the agency's table. He knows what it's like to be a veteran on the other side looking for work.

"Oh, it was difficult," Sullivan recalled. His advice to others is to not be afraid to ask for help.

"When they get a career or they get employment, it means I've done something successful," Sullivan said.

Texas Veterans Network helped to bring employers and services to the event. Organizers said if you couldn't make it, the best thing you can do is reach out.

"We are a unique breed," Texas Veterans Network regional manager John Smith explained. "There's nothing wrong with that, but stay connected to your community."

A recent governor's report shows there are 1.5 million veterans in Texas. Harris County has the second largest amount.

A group Texas Workforce Commission data shows can struggle to find work. Veterans rolling unemployment number from the last two years is almost five percent.

For non-vets, it's 4%. Overall, the latest October jobs report wasn't great for new jobs.

It showed that 12,000 jobs were added last month. That's the lowest number since December 2020.

Local job experts said that employers are hiring in our area.

"People have to know that there are a lot of employers that are looking for talent in our community," Workforce Solutions executive director Juliet Stipeche said.

If you're looking for work, Stipeche said to start by selling yourself.

"People need to have an opportunity to looking at their resume," Stipeche explained. "Updating it and making sure that sometimes people forget to put certifications, trainings and other opportunities."

No matter if you're a veteran or not, you can get help building the resume at any Workforce Solutions location.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.

