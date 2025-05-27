Texas fertility expert among those advising Trump administration on IVF access amid GOP divisions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Trump administration is currently reviewing expert recommendations on how to expand access to in vitro fertilization, referred to as IVF. It's a move the president has identified as a top priority.

The effort comes despite vocal opposition from some conservative groups who object to IVF on moral and religious grounds.

IVF often results in the creation of multiple embryos, and some of them are not implanted or carried to term. This has led some conservative organizations to oppose the practice. They argue that life begins at conception and discarding embryos amounts to the destruction of human life.

On the other hand, fertility specialists and reproductive rights advocates argue that IVF offers critical hope for people struggling with infertility. They believe the treatment should be accessible to anyone hoping to start a family.

Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing federal agencies to explore ways to protect and expand IVF access. A single IVF cycle can cost more than $20,000, and multiple cycles are often required to achieve pregnancy.

Coverage varies widely. Some insurance plans cover IVF in full, others offer partial reimbursement, and many exclude it altogether.

RELATED: Trump's IVF executive order applauded by expert claiming affordability will increase Texans' access

President Donald Trump's IVF executive order is expected to lower fertility treatment costs and increase access for Americans.

Among those advising the administration is Texas-based fertility expert Dr. Kaylen Silverberg.

Silverberg said the president has several options that could make a meaningful difference without waiting for Congress to act.

"One thing he could do very easily and very quickly is to declare infertility an essential health benefit and include it under the ACA," Silverberg said. "That would immediately open access to millions of people - anyone insured under the Affordable Care Act. He can also take action to require insurance coverage for members of the federal government, or even the military. Start with the military. Those are easy things to do."

While the executive order signaled the administration's intent to prioritize IVF, it did not take immediate action. The White House has not yet indicated when a formal plan might be released.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.