Trump's IVF executive order applauded by expert claiming affordability will increase Texans' access

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment more accessible and more affordable.

Access and affordability are the two biggest barriers keeping Americans from being able to get the procedure that treats infertility.

With this executive order, the president is asking his director of domestic policy to provide concrete suggestions for how his administration can increase access and lower the cost of IVF.

The White House said as many as one in seven couples trying to have a baby are unable to conceive.

IVF costs between $12,000 and $25,000 per cycle, and most insurance companies do not fully cover this treatment.

RELATED: US fertility rate dropped to lowest in a century as births dipped in 2023: CDC data

Dr. Kaylen Silverberg is an infertility expert in Austin who said expanding coverage would automatically increase access in Texas because we already have plenty of facilities and doctors here.

"I know of every facility in Texas that has excess capacity and is more than willing to take care of patients as soon as they walk in the door. Some have waiting lists, but those waiting lists are relatively short. In the event of greater demand, we can adjust that," Silverberg said.

Policy recommendations developed due to this executive order will be submitted to the Trump administration in the next three months.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.

RELATED: Trump signs new executive orders, including one to make fertility treatments 'more affordable'