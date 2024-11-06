Houston Grand Opera debuts 'Family Day' production of 'Cinderella'

ABC13 talks with Houston Grand Opera star Isabel Leonard about the production of "Cinderella" and the new initiative to bring opera to all Houstonians.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rossini's "Cinderella" from Houston Grand Opera is playing at the Wortham Theater Center now through Nov. 9.

The show run is highlighted by HGO's first-ever "HGO Family Day" production, a relaxed 90-minute version of the opera in English that the company says is part of an initiative to serve students, families, and the entire Houston community.

ABC13 spoke with Isabel Leonard, the star of "Cinderella" on the Wortham Theater stage and who is also directing the "Family Day" production.

"This production is a lot shorter, but it's in collaboration with the production that we already have on stage, so it's a matter of getting the pieces together. My whole goal here is that anyone who comes to see the 'Family Day' production should have a great time, get lost in the story for an hour, and want to come back to the opera. To get bitten by the bug," Leonard said.

HGO general director Khori Dastoor previously told ABC13 the company was moved to act amidst increasing cuts to fine arts education in Houston-area public schools.

"How are we going to respond to meet the needs of our youngest community members who deserve access to world-class art? We know the impacts of that access are tremendous, and we really don't have time to wait for a city to provide that need. We're going to jump into the fray and make sure that we are doing our part," Dastoor said.

Rossini's masterpiece twists the timeless story of the young woman who finds her prince at the ball, including a group of life-size rats famous from the opera version.

"It's a different story-telling genre. But this production is very colorful and imaginative. It's just a lot of fun, it's easy to understand, and just a joyful piece," Leonard said.

More information is available at houstongrandopera.org

