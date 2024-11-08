Save the date! RodeoHouston announces entertainer lineup release date for 2025

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mark your calendars! The anticipation has started for the entertainment lineup at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The rodeo has revealed when we will know about the act we can expect to see.

The organization announced that it will reveal the lineup on Thursday, Jan. 9, and tickets will go on sale a week later, on Jan. 16.

We're 116 days from the start of the RodeoHouston, so until then, here's a look at who performed last year:



Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

King + Country

50 Cent

Hardy

Ivan Cornejo

Hank Williams Jr.

Oliver Anthony

Jelly Roll

Luke Bryan

Major Lazer

Lainey Wilson

Los Tigres Del Norte

Whiskey Myers

Bun B

Nickelback

Zac Brown Band

Jonas Brothers

Brad Paisley

Eric Church

