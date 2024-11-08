24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Save the date! RodeoHouston announces entertainer lineup release date for 2025

Friday, November 8, 2024 9:31PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mark your calendars! The anticipation has started for the entertainment lineup at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The rodeo has revealed when we will know about the act we can expect to see.

The organization announced that it will reveal the lineup on Thursday, Jan. 9, and tickets will go on sale a week later, on Jan. 16.

We're 116 days from the start of the RodeoHouston, so until then, here's a look at who performed last year:

  • Blake Shelton
  • Carly Pearce
  • King + Country
  • 50 Cent
  • Hardy
  • Ivan Cornejo
  • Hank Williams Jr.
  • Oliver Anthony
  • Jelly Roll
  • Luke Bryan
  • Major Lazer
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Los Tigres Del Norte
  • Whiskey Myers
  • Bun B
  • Nickelback
  • Zac Brown Band
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Brad Paisley
  • Eric Church

