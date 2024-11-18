Investigation underway on Highway 288 after report of person shot, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The main lanes of Highway 288 southbound at Calumet are shut down due to an investigation.

According to Houston police, a caller told authorities a person was shot along the freeway at about 11 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a suspect, who was placed into a patrol car.

TranStar cameras show a heavy law enforcement presence as well as EMS in the middle of the freeway.

It's not immediately known if there was indeed a shooting that led to a person in the road.

ABC13 is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.