Investigation underway after chase ends in crash in Pearland area, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a police chase spanning from Houston to Pearland ended in a crash on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said the chase began on Orem Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Investigators said the suspect led police to the Pearland area before crashing on Broadway.

SkyEye was above the aftermath, capturing what appears to be two wrecked vehicles.

HPD said authorities have one person in custody.

It's unclear why officers were pursuing the suspect, and there are no reported injuries.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.