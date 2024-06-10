Suspect at large after 2 juveniles found shot outside Texas City apartment, police say

Investigators are speaking with a person of interest after two juveniles were shot inside a Texas City apartment complex Saturday night, police say.

Investigators are speaking with a person of interest after two juveniles were shot inside a Texas City apartment complex Saturday night, police say.

Investigators are speaking with a person of interest after two juveniles were shot inside a Texas City apartment complex Saturday night, police say.

Investigators are speaking with a person of interest after two juveniles were shot inside a Texas City apartment complex Saturday night, police say.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for who is responsible for shooting two juveniles at an apartment complex in Texas City over the weekend.

Officers with the Texas City Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday at about 10:40 p.m. at the Terrace at 2602 Apartments in the parking lot on 21st Street N.

Initially, police believed the victim was a man and a juvenile. However, an update revealed that both were juveniles.

Officials have limited information on the victims. Their ages and possible relationships remain unknown.

In an update, TCPD says the younger victim appears stable at the hospital, and the other has since been released.

Neighbors reported hearing up to 10 gunshots.

"I don't want the kids to go outside. It's terrifying. I'm scared for my kids all the time," Manuel Lopez, who lives nearby, explained. "My wife, she was even scared for me to talk to all because she thinks that maybe one of the kids who are involved in some of the shootings, she thinks they're going to come and try to target us."

"It's just too much. It's constant. It doesn't make sense," a neighbor, Christan Frenchwood, said.

Investigators have said they are speaking with a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Felix Flores at (409) 643-5834 or the Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477.