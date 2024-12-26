Man shoots 3 boys who allegedly tried to rob him in NW Harris County, HCSO said

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- An investigation is underway after deputies said a man opened fire on three children who were allegedly trying to rob him at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, according to investigators.

It all unfolded in the Willow Plaza Apartments on N. Houston Rosslyn Road near Smiling Wood.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, several children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old tried to rob the man with what appeared to be a pistol.

Deputies said the man then got a weapon and fired, hitting and injuring at least three boys. All three of them were transported to the hospital. At least one of them is in critical condition, officials said.

ABC13 spoke with neighbors, who said they heard at least 10 gunshots before checking to see what happened.

"I ran down to see what I could do to help. I looked at his face and said, "This is a baby. It's a child!" neighbor Bruce Bailey said.

Officials said the children and the man involved did live at the complex.

HCSO said the man involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials, although he was not detained or immediately charged.

