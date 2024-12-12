2-year-old boy killed after being hit by truck during walk with grandma in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was killed after reportedly being hit by a car in SW Houston while on a walk with a family member, according to police.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 3100 block of West Fuqua and Bathhurst.

According to police, a woman was walking with her 2-year-old grandson strapped in a stroller when the pickup truck driver turned left on Fuqua and, failed to yield in the intersection and hit them both.

They were taken to the hospital, where the child died. Officials said the woman suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Alcohol was determined not to be a factor in causing the crash.

Officers said the investigation will determine whether charges will be filed.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.