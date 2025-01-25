Texas taxpayers could spend billions on border security despite President Trump's return to office

Texas officials are preparing to spend billions at the U.S.-Mexico border with hopes of being reimbursed despite President Trump's return to office.

Texas officials are preparing to spend billions at the U.S.-Mexico border with hopes of being reimbursed despite President Trump's return to office.

Texas officials are preparing to spend billions at the U.S.-Mexico border with hopes of being reimbursed despite President Trump's return to office.

Texas officials are preparing to spend billions at the U.S.-Mexico border with hopes of being reimbursed despite President Trump's return to office.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During the previous presidential administration, Texas spent billions on border security, and lawmakers are now trying to get the money back while possibly spending billions more.

With President Donald Trump back in office, what came out of Austin this week left Rice University Political Science Professor Mark Jones perplexed. "If there was any surprise, it was the $6.5 billion for immigration, and border security wasn't lower," Jones said.

This week, the Texas House and Senate budget proposals were released. One of them includes $6.5 billion for border security.

Jones thought the amount would be lower after Trump pledged to focus on border security.

"During the Biden administration, it made sense for Texas republicans to be spending money on border security because of the belief that the Biden administration wasn't doing enough," Jones said.

Here's a breakdown of how much state taxpayer money was used during President Joe Biden's term:

The governor's office said it spent $11.1 billion

$4.75 billion was spent on border barriers

$3.6 billion was spent on the National Guard

$2.25 billion was spent on state troopers

Operation Lone Star has also spent millions on migrant transportation. Abbott said they transported 121,507 migrants to several cities, including New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

In total, nearly 2,700 bus trips and flights were paid for by state taxpayers. 13 investigations uncovered almost $850,000 spent on flights and $238 million on buses.

Eyewitness News reached out to Abbott's office for an updated figure but has yet to hear back.

Abbott wants the money back. He sent a letter to Congress asking for it.

Senator John Cornyn posted on social media, he's trying to get the state reimbursed, but didn't say how much. ABC13 contracted his office, but we haven't heard back.

Border security dollars are something that state lawmakers want to continue to include in the budget. "Which in theory, are things that the federal government should be paying for, not the Texas state government," Jones said.

In a recent Texas Senate report, some democrat lawmakers expressed concern about continuing to use taxpayer money. Instead, they urged federal leaders to pass immigration reform.

Republicans argued that they had to continue spending money right now, or they could lose gains made, and they believed that the state would be reimbursed.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.

