13 Alert Traffic: Overturned dump truck blocking Hwy 290 feeder road westbound at Jones Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large, overturned dump truck is slowing down drivers in the northwest Houston area Tuesday afternoon.

Houston TranStar shows the incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. off Highway 290 westbound at Jones Road.

SkyEye flew over the semi truck, where a pile of debris could be seen on the feeder road.

The Jersey Village Police Department also shared photos of the debris, adding that the truck rolled over when making a right turn from Jones Road onto the service road.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the incident.

