Tropical storm Milton expected to pummel Florida with torrential rain, wind

Florida could again be pummeled after tropical storm Milton formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The system was upgraded from depression status to a storm early Saturday afternoon.

Forecasters say it will gain strength as it moves slowly over the warm waters of Mexico. The system is expected to pick up speed and could pack a life-threatening punch to residents on the western coast of Florida by the middle of next week.

Milton could be upgraded to hurricane status by Monday.

The system could produce as much as four inches of rain in some areas with the risk of flash flooding possible.

Residents on Florida's west coast could see rainfall from Milton as early as Sunday and Monday.

Conditions are expected to change dramatically in a short period, which could increase the potential for life-threatening storm surges and wind damage, according to NOAA.

Milton comes as communities across the southeast grapple with the clean-up and destruction left behind by Hurricane Helene.

ALSO READ | The 2024 Fall Foliage Forecast with the Leaf Daddy: Weather or Not

Are we in for a great show of fall colors this year or will the leaves be a bust? Lee Goldberg chats with Kyle "Leaf Daddy" Cotner about the foliage outlook.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.