Plan ahead, and prepare for a potentially active hurricane season with these tips

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether we see any impacts from Beryl or not, emergency leaders say now's a good time to prepare for what could be an active hurricane season.

After a severe May windstorm knocked out power to nearly 1 million people in the Houston area, keeping the lights on during this hurricane season may be at the top of everyone's minds. Electricians say that's something you can work on now

"I would recommend at this point look for any limbs that are lying down around your electrical lines, weather heads, and anything that needs to be tied down, tie it down," Gilbert Soliz, director of education at Independent Electrical Contractors of Texas, said.

If your equipment is damaged, you could lose power, which may cost thousands of dollars to fix. If you do lose power, a generator could be an option.

If you want one, electricians say make sure it's at least 3,500 watts.

"The first thing I do is get my generator out and start it," Soliz said. "I start my generator because I want to make sure it's going to work when I need it."

To connect the generator's power to your home, you need to make sure you have the right extension cord. If you go to the hardware store, you may be overwhelmed by the options.

Experts said you don't need to focus on the length but gauge. You want the cord to be at least 14 gauge, and 12 gauge is even better.

"There's no reason to panic right now, but there is reason to be prepared," Houston Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Brent Taylor said.

Power isn't the only thing you should consider. Taylor also said you should know what to do if a hurricane heads towards southeast Texas.

"Having a plan is knowing what you and your family need when that storm may impact where you or where you live," Taylor explained.

You also want to have a kit. Make sure it's not just filled with food and water.

You want a flashlight, medicine, and cash-a kit that should sustain you no matter where the storm takes you.

"We may ask you to shelter in place and to stay in your home," Taylor said. "We may ask you to evacuate."

Leaders said one way to prepare is to be ready before a storm is on track to southeast Texas. You want to gather your stuff now, so it's one less thing to worry about.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.