Hurricane Harvey victims feeling abandoned after 8 years without aid

Eight years after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area, some families are still waiting on federal aid to fix their damaged homes.

Eight years after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area, some families are still waiting on federal aid to fix their damaged homes.

Eight years after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area, some families are still waiting on federal aid to fix their damaged homes.

Eight years after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area, some families are still waiting on federal aid to fix their damaged homes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight years after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area, some families are still waiting on federal aid to fix their damaged homes.

Some applied for the funds through a program run by the Texas General Land Office (GLO), other through programs run by state and local governments.

"I walk through here, and I look up at the ceiling and see sheetrock there, and you can't plug anything in without it shooting sparks and stuff. I am tired," Jackie Williams, whose Sharpstown home was severely damaged back in 2017, said.

Williams saw a path through after Harvey when she found out her disability qualified. She and her husband for aid through the GLO.

Upon inspection, the repairs needed were identified but ultimately the couple was told it needed to be rebuilt.

Well, more paperwork came their way from filling out desired floor plans to identifying hotels for their temporary stay. Williams said they were even told to start packing at one point in 2023 because construction would begin soon.

She said two years later the traction has stopped, but the GLO keeps calling.

"Maybe once a month, possibly twice telling us, why the project can't go farther," Williams said.

Williams and her husband James are not alone, while many are still waiting for assistance.

There have been multiple programs for Harvey victims led by state local governments.

All of which have been tumultuous.

The City of Houston was previously forced to give back $45 million in federal assistance because previous administration officials failed to meet project deadlines.

In a city council meeting Wednesday, Mayor John Whitmire called it, "a total breakdown."

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development began investigating the GLO for how they distributed an estimated $1 billion in the aid.

That investigation has now been sent to the US Justice Department, for further review, according to this notice obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

HUD alleges the GLO purposely rejected proposals for repair projects in places like Harris County because the money wouldn't benefit a high enough percentage of the population.

Instead, HUD said smaller communities that were primarily white and rural got their projects picked up because percentages of those helped would be higher.

HUD further contends the GLO violated the Fair Housing Act.

The sad reality is many Harvey victims have had to navigate complicated and possibly unfair processes.

Williams fears for her; the help will come too late.

"I've had a stroke, and I have congestive heart failure where they will just find me (passed) out," said Williams, "can I see my house before I die?"

In a statement sent to ABC13, the GLO said:

"For years, the political activists embedded in HUD by the Biden Administration have made false discrimination claims against the GLO, which have been disproven repeatedly. Last time HUD sent this political stunt to the DOJ, the fake claims were rejected for lacking substance - in less than 48 hours. The fact is, the HUD-approved plan overwhelmingly benefited minorities, and there simply was no discrimination. No other state has performed as efficiently and effectively as Texas in providing disaster recovery and mitigation funding to communities and residents. Our only goal is to serve those we are supposed to serve and do it well."

HUD's political appointees tried to submit this to the DOJ previously and was rejected (within 48 hours) for lack of evidence. The math doesn't support the baseless claims of discrimination as more than two-thirds of the beneficiaries of the highest-scoring projects are Hispanic and Black residents. The facts are simple. We followed HUD's requirements in developing the criteria, HUD approved the plan, then we administered it according to HUD's approved plan.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.