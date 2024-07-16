Kingwood seniors going on 9th day without power as CenterPoint deploys mobile generators

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy announced Tuesday that it is deploying some of its mobile generation units to Kingwood to help several of the area's senior living facilities.

That help could not come soon enough for residents of Ivy Point, an independent living facility for people 55 years old and older, which is still without power, approaching day nine.

"It's been terrible here," Ted Doyle, one of approximately 200 residents in the facility, said. "My insulin's gone bad because it requires refrigeration. My room was 91 degrees (Monday) night. My sheets were soaking wet from sweat. This has gone on for eight days now. It's totally unacceptable."

The residents consider themselves lucky because Ivy Point has generators to power the lobby area, a crucial lifeline for them. Texas does not require senior facilities to have generator backup power.

As expected, many residents have medical conditions that require electricity. ABC13 met Stephanie Weeks, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and requires a constant, electric-powered oxygen machine. Weeks has slept in the lobby since Hurricane Beryl because it's the only place she can keep her machine operating.

"We got to do what we got to do, right? So, we're fortunate to live someplace because the clubhouse has generators, and we have power. So I brought my concentrator from home," Weeks wryly said. "I just have to sit here."

Despite the sight of numerous CenterPoint contractors staging in Kingwood, several of the area's senior facilities, which house older, medically fragile folks in denser surroundings, appear to remain without power.

"I'm having problems because I'm on a breathing machine," Jackie Thomas, who was also charging her electric wheelchair when ABC13 met her, said.

On Tuesday, residents resigned themselves to continuing a powerless existence until Friday. For Weeks, after weathering this storm, she hopes there will be long-term changes at CenterPoint.

"I'm even enrolled in the 'You're on a medically necessary device' (program) on CenterPoint, and it doesn't matter. They get to you when they get to you. It's called a monopoly," Weeks said.

