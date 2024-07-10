Another Beryl fatality confirmed after woman using oxygen mask loses power in Galveston Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County officials have confirmed another death as a result of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, a 71-year-old woman died in Crystal Beach after she lost power and her oxygen mask ran out.

The woman was reportedly found in her travel trailer with her mask after a neighbor went to check on her early Monday during the storm.

Authorities did not provide the woman's identity.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 7 deaths confirmed in Hurricane Beryl's destructive path in Houston and surrounding areas

The Galveston County incident marks the latest death in connection with the Beryl disaster.

Four people died in Harris County, including a Houston Police Department employee who drowned while on his way to work.

Two Harris County deaths were blamed on downed trees - one in Atascocita, where officials say a tree fell on a one-story home and killed a man. The other death happened at a home in Ponderosa Forest near IH-45 and FM 1960, where 73-year-old Maria Loredo was in her home when a tree came crashing down, killing her.

Another death in Harris County happened in the 2600 block of North Main Street. Police said a 77-year-old man was driving on a bridge over White Oak Bayou when he drove onto a curb and tried crossing the high water. Police said the bayou's current pushed the man's vehicle against a wall, and it was submerged.

In Montgomery County, three people were killed during the storm. In one incident, a man and a woman were sleeping inside a tent behind a Dollar General when a large tree fell. The third death included a man who was on his tractor trying to clear a tree out of the way another tree fell onto him.

