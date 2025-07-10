Huntsville homeowner, who alleged hate crime at home, faces federal charges over deadly fire

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who alleged a hate crime at his property in 2023 has been detained by the FBI.
Mario Roberson faces federal charges in relation to a fire at that same property that killed two people.
According to federal court documents, Roberson and others devised a scheme to defraud State Farm in order to get insurance payments for losses from fire.
The timeline provided in the documents states the following:
Afterward, Roberson allegedly made false statements to federal and local law enforcement.
Roberson now faces 12 counts ranging from wire fraud, conspiracy to commit arson, to conspiracy to violate the Travel Act.
