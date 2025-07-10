Huntsville homeowner, who alleged hate crime at home, faces federal charges over deadly fire

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who alleged a hate crime at his property in 2023 has been detained by the FBI.

Mario Roberson faces federal charges in relation to a fire at that same property that killed two people.

According to federal court documents, Roberson and others devised a scheme to defraud State Farm in order to get insurance payments for losses from fire.

The timeline provided in the documents states the following:

Feb. 2023: Roberson purchased additional rental insurance at Piney Point locations

May 9, 2023: Roberson spoke to the media, stating his home had been vandalized, "knowing that his property damage had been deliberately commissioned or caused by him."

2023: At some point in the year, he allegedly recruited and commissioned someone to deliberately set fire to the home on Piney Point.

June 10, 2023: Three people enter the home and set it on fire.

Afterward, Roberson allegedly made false statements to federal and local law enforcement.

Roberson now faces 12 counts ranging from wire fraud, conspiracy to commit arson, to conspiracy to violate the Travel Act.

Racial slur graffitied on Huntsville homeowner's door amid tensions with neighborhood association

2 bodies found in Huntsville home that burned down 1 month after being painted with racial slurs

Huntsville homeowner believes 1 of the 2 people killed at his home was a relative

Huntsville home being seized by San Jacinto County a month prior to deadly fire, records show