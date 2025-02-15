A high school basketball game in Beaumont turned into chaos after a brawl breaks out

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school basketball game in Beaumont was canceled after the first quarter because of a massive fight that caused chaos on the court.

The incident happened at a basketball game between Hull-Daisetta High School and Burkeville High School.

The video footage showed what appears to be several parents hitting students at one point.

The Hull-Daisetta ISD superintendent says they are going over the video frame by frame.

The superintendent says a player hit a student during the game and was ejected. That same player came back and started the brawl.

Law enforcement is also investigating, with reports of at least one parent looking to press criminal charges.

