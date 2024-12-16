Foxx had to get stitches after a glass was thrown at him at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, his representative said.

'Too blessed to be stressed:' Jamie Foxx speaks out after birthday dinner restaurant altercation

"The devil is busy... but I'm too blessed to be stressed'' Foxx posted early Sunday on Instagram.

"The devil is busy... but I'm too blessed to be stressed'' Foxx posted early Sunday on Instagram.

"The devil is busy... but I'm too blessed to be stressed'' Foxx posted early Sunday on Instagram.

"The devil is busy... but I'm too blessed to be stressed'' Foxx posted early Sunday on Instagram.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Jamie Foxx isn't letting anything bring him down.

The Oscar-winning actor took to social media Sunday after he was reportedly attacked at his birthday dinner in Beverly Hills, California.

Foxx "was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth," the actor's spokesperson said Saturday in a statement. "He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands."

Foxx shared a post on Instagram that read, "The devil is busy ... but I'm too blessed to be stressed."

"The devil is a lie,'' the post continued. "Can't win here... thank you to everybody that pray and check on me... when your light is shining bright... they try to bring you darkness -- but they don't know that you're built for it... the lights have been shining bright... and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by "What Had Happened Was'' ... number 1 on @netflix if you haven't checked it out please go check it out it's from my heart and my soul."

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon at a Mr. Chow restaurant, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The officers determined that the report was unfounded and that the incident instead "involved a physical altercation between parties," a news release said.

The Police Department "conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery," the agency said. No arrests were made.

Jamie Foxx is talking for the first time about what happened the mysterious health crisis that put him in the hospital for more than 20 days.

The department "remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community and will continue to investigate this matter," the statement said.

No other details were immediately provided by police or Foxx's spokesperson.

Foxx recently opened up about the medical emergency he faced last year, revealing that he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

The actor detailed the struggles he had with his health last year in a Netflix special released on Tuesday titled: "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was."

"It is a mystery," he said during the on-stage performance. "We still don't know exactly what happened to me."

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.