Gunman randomly opens fire at front door of southside area lounge, injuring 5 people, HPD says

Two people were critically injured after a gunman opened fire at The Address Bar and Grill on Sunday

Two people were critically injured after a gunman opened fire at The Address Bar and Grill on Sunday

Two people were critically injured after a gunman opened fire at The Address Bar and Grill on Sunday

Two people were critically injured after a gunman opened fire at The Address Bar and Grill on Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a gunman who opened fire in front of a southside area bar and lounge early Sunday morning and injured five people.

The shooting happened at the popular establishment called The Address Bar and Grill in the 3300 block of Raleigh Street near Highway 288 and Old Spanish Trail.

After 2:30 a.m., officers arrived at the chaotic scene and found two women and three men injured from gunfire. At least three of the victims were deemed stable, and two of them were critical at the last check.

Police said there was a fight 20 minutes before the suspect stood at the front doors of the club and began shooting.

Officials did not say if the suspect was involved in the altercation or what it was about.

The suspect reportedly wore all-black clothing and fled the scene in a white four-door car.

This is an ongoing investigation.