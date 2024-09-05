Suspect wanted in woman's death after HPD releases photos of 2 walking together before shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead in a courtyard of an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting call at around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive.

Police made entry into the complex and found the woman unresponsive, who appeared to be shot multiple times, in a walkway.

Authorities say the woman was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The victim's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science.

HPD released surveillance photos of the woman, who was seen walking with the suspect prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.