HPD investigating shooting death of man in northwest Houston

SkyEye flew over a northwest Houston homicide investigation where police looked at a vehicle with a shattered driver's side window.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to find the person who allegedly shot a man to death Tuesday afternoon on Houston's northwest side.

The Houston Police Department said officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. to a shooting call in the 5300 block of Creekmont by a worker in the area who heard the gunshot and found the victim in a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a single gunshot wound.

A detective on scene told ABC13 the investigation is still in its early stages. The victim's name was not immediately released, but HPD said he is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s. Authorities are still looking at cameras and canvassing the area for more details.

While it's unclear what sparked the shooting, officers said there's no threat to the public.

